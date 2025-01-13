Zelenskyy says he is ready to exchange North Korean soldiers for Ukrainians held in Russia

World News
2025-01-13 | 06:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zelenskyy says he is ready to exchange North Korean soldiers for Ukrainians held in Russia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Zelenskyy says he is ready to exchange North Korean soldiers for Ukrainians held in Russia

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday Kyiv is ready to hand over captured North Korean soldiers to their leader Kim Jong Un if he can facilitate their exchange for Ukrainians held captive in Russia.

"In addition to the first captured soldiers from North Korea, there will undoubtedly be more. It's only a matter of time before our troops manage to capture others," Zelenskyy said on the social media platform X.

Zelenskyy said on Saturday that Ukraine had taken two North Koreans prisoner in Russia's Kursk region, the first time Ukraine has announced the capture of North Korean soldiers alive since their entry into the nearly three-year-old war last autumn.

Ukrainian and Western assessments say that some 11,000 troops from Russia's ally North Korea have been deployed in the Kursk region to support Moscow's forces. Russia has neither confirmed nor denied their presence.

Zelenskyy has said Russian and North Korean forces had suffered heavy losses.

"Ukraine is ready to hand over Kim Jong Un's soldiers to him if he can organize their exchange for our warriors who are being held captive in Russia," Zelenskyy said.



Reuters
 

World News

Zelenskyy

Exchange

North Korea

Soldiers

Ukraine

Russia

LBCI Next
Russia, Iran to sign 'comprehensive strategic partnership' treaty on January 17: Kremlin
US sanctions will 'destabilize' energy market: Kremlin
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-12-16

At least 30 North Korean soldiers killed and wounded in Russia's Kursk region: Ukraine

LBCI
World News
00:36

300 North Korean soldiers killed, 2,700 injured in Ukraine: Seoul spy agency says

LBCI
World News
2025-01-05

Ukraine's Zelenskiy reports heavy Russian, North Korean troop losses in Russia's Kursk

LBCI
World News
2024-12-17

Russia launches 'intensive offensive' in Kursk with North Korean troops: Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:41

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits Kyushu, Japan, EMSC says

LBCI
Middle East News
07:15

Russia, Iran to sign 'comprehensive strategic partnership' treaty on January 17: Kremlin

LBCI
World News
05:05

US sanctions will 'destabilize' energy market: Kremlin

LBCI
World News
02:56

Frenchman held in Iran since 2022 named as Olivier Grondeau

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-10

Turkey has 'capacity, determination' to destroy all security threats, FM says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:44

US sees possible Gaza deal this week: Sullivan tells Bloomberg

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-15

UKMTO: Vessel reported being attacked off Yemen's Hodeidah

LBCI
World News
2024-12-09

Syrian embassy in Moscow raises opposition flag: AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

Parliamentary consultations conclude first round: Nawaf Salam leads with 12 votes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Ending decades of quotas: Joseph Aoun's plan for institutional reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:06

MP Fouad Makhzoumi withdraws candidacy for PM to allow consensus on Judge Nawaf Salam

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Renewed optimism: Lebanon's political reforms spark Eurobond market revival

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:31

Sources tell LBCI: Judge Nawaf Salam to arrive in Beirut Tuesday after departure from The Hague

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Parliamentary consultations: MPs voice support for various candidates to lead new government

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

Parliamentary consultations have concluded, with Nawaf Salam receiving 85 nominations, Najib Mikati 9 nominations, and 34 MPs abstaining from naming anyone. Nawaf Salam is expected to be tasked with forming the government

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Parliamentary consultations resume as MPs nominate candidates to lead new government

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More