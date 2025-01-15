Russia fires over 40 missiles at Ukraine's energy sector, Zelenskyy says

2025-01-15 | 03:29
Russia fires over 40 missiles at Ukraine&#39;s energy sector, Zelenskyy says
Russia fires over 40 missiles at Ukraine's energy sector, Zelenskyy says

Russia launched more than 40 missiles and over 70 attack drones in an overnight barrage that targeted Ukraine's energy sector, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday.

"More than 40 missiles were involved in this strike, including ballistic missiles. At least 30 were destroyed. There were also more than 70 Russian attack drones overnight," Zelenskyy said in a statement on social media.

