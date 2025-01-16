South Korea's arrested President Yoon Suk Yeol did not attend a second day of questioning by investigators on Thursday, further stonewalling a criminal probe into whether he committed insurrection with his bid to impose martial law.



Yoon on Wednesday became the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested and was held at the Seoul Detention Centre after refusing to cooperate.



He remained in the center on Thursday, with his lawyer citing his health as a factor for his absence from the questioning. The investigators did not elaborate on why they did not compel him to attend.



Authorities have 48 hours to question the suspended president, after which they must release him or seek a warrant to detain him for up to 20 days. That countdown has been paused, however, as his lawyers have asked a court to review the legality of the arrest.



Yoon's refusal to cooperate with investigators comes as the Constitutional Court held a second hearing in his impeachment trial to determine whether to remove him permanently or reinstate his presidential powers.







Reuters