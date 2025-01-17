Russia sentences Navalny lawyers to years behind bars

2025-01-17 | 03:30
Russia sentences Navalny lawyers to years behind bars
Russia sentences Navalny lawyers to years behind bars

Russia on Friday sentenced three lawyers who had defended late opposition leader Alexei Navalny to sentences ranging from 3.5 to 5.5 years in prison, finding them guilty of taking part in an "extremist organization."

A court in the town of Petushki sentenced lawyers Vadim Kobzev to 5.5 years, Alexei Liptser to five years, and Igor Sergunin to 3.5 years in a penal colony.

AFP
 

