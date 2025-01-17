News
Russia sentences Navalny lawyers to years behind bars
World News
2025-01-17 | 03:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia sentences Navalny lawyers to years behind bars
Russia on Friday sentenced three lawyers who had defended late opposition leader Alexei Navalny to sentences ranging from 3.5 to 5.5 years in prison, finding them guilty of taking part in an "extremist organization."
A court in the town of Petushki sentenced lawyers Vadim Kobzev to 5.5 years, Alexei Liptser to five years, and Igor Sergunin to 3.5 years in a penal colony.
AFP
World News
Russia
Prison
Lawyers
Alexei Navalny
Next
South Korea investigators request extension of impeached president's detention
Ukraine police conduct nationwide raids in draft evasion probe
Previous
