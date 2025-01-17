South Korean investigators who arrested impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol this week requested a new warrant Friday to extend his detention, with a 48-hour deadline to hold him set to expire in hours.



"The Joint Investigation Headquarters filed an arrest warrant for the suspect, Yoon, at the Seoul Western District Court this afternoon (17th)," the investigation team said in a statement, after Yoon was dramatically arrested this week over a failed martial law bid.



