Trump moves inauguration indoors due to freezing temperatures

President-elect Donald Trump said his inauguration on Monday will take place inside the U.S. Capitol rather than outdoors because of severe cold, the first time in 40 years that U.S. presidential inaugural ceremonies will be moved indoors.



"There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way," Trump said on his Truth Social platform on Friday.



"Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda," Trump added.



The weather forecast for Washington on Monday predicts temperatures at the time of Trump's swearing-in to be around 19 F (minus 7 degrees C), but will feel even colder with wind chill.



Trump said supporters can view the ceremony on screens inside the Capital One Arena, a sports venue in downtown Washington that holds 20,000 people.





Reuters