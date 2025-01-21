Russia's Putin, China's Xi speak just hours after Trump inauguration

2025-01-21 | 06:52
High views
Russia's Putin, China's Xi speak just hours after Trump inauguration
2min
Russia's Putin, China's Xi speak just hours after Trump inauguration

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a video call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday in which he proposed further developing their strategic partnership just hours after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.

China and Russia declared a "no limits" partnership in February 2022 when Putin visited Beijing, days before he sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, and in recent months Putin has also described China as an "ally."

Speaking from his Novo-Ogarevo residency outside Moscow, Putin waved at Xi and addressed Chairman Xi as his "dear friend", saying he wanted to outline "new plans for the development of the Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation."

"I agree with you that cooperation between Moscow and Beijing is based on a broad commonality of national interests and a convergence of views on what relations between major powers should be," Putin told Xi, according to a Kremlin video of the meeting.

"We build our ties on the basis of friendship, mutual trust and support, equality and mutual benefit. These connections are self-sufficient, independent of domestic political factors and the current global situation."

Xi also addressed Putin as his "dear friend" and said relations were growing in strength and that he hoped ties would reach new highs, according to a live Russian translation of Xi's words.


Reuters
 

World News

Russia

Putin

China

Xi

US

Trump

Inauguration

