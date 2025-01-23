Michael Bloomberg steps in to help fund UN climate body after Trump withdrawal

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's philanthropy arm said on Thursday it will provide funding to help cover the U.S. contribution to the U.N. climate body's budget, filling a gap left by President Donald Trump.



The new Republican president announced after taking office on Monday that he would withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement and end the country's international climate funding. Trump had also withdrawn the U.S. from the Paris deal in his first 2017-2021 White House term.



Bloomberg is a media billionaire who also serves as a U.N. special envoy on climate change.



"Bloomberg Philanthropies and other U.S. climate funders will ensure the United States meets its global climate obligations," the organization said in a statement, adding this included covering the amount the U.S. owes each year to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).



Bloomberg Philanthropies did not give details of the amounts of funding or who the other climate funders are.





Reuters