China FM calls on US to handle Taiwan issue 'prudently': Ministry

World News
24-01-2025 | 12:28
China FM calls on US to handle Taiwan issue 'prudently': Ministry

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday told U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Washington needs to approach the issue of Taiwan "prudently," the ministry in Beijing said, as the pair held their first talks since Donald Trump took office.

"We will never allow Taiwan to be separated from China," Wang said, asking Rubio to handle the issue "prudently," according to a readout of their telephone conversation provided by his ministry.

AFP

