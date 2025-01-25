Ukraine's Zelensky says allies should work on 'format' for any talks with Russia

25-01-2025 | 08:25
Ukraine's Zelensky says allies should work on 'format' for any talks with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday said allies should work towards determining a format for any upcoming peace talks with Russia and that Kyiv must be involved for successful negotiations.

"I understand that contacts can be in different formats... I think we should focus on this today," he said, referring to possible negotiations that would lead to "a just peace."

He added during a press conference in Kyiv that talks without Ukrainian representation would not have "real results."

AFP
 

