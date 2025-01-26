Donald Trump says first international trip could be to Saudi Arabia or Britain

U.S. President Donald Trump said that his first international trip could be to Saudi Arabia.



Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said on Saturday that his first foreign destination "could be Saudi Arabia" even though traditionally U.S. presidents visit Britain.



Trump said that the last time he traveled to Saudi Arabia it was because the Arab kingdom agreed to buy billions of dollars worth of U.S. merchandise.



"If that offer were right, I'd do that again," he said.





