US, Colombia reach deal on deportations; tariff, sanctions put on hold

World News
27-01-2025 | 01:43
US, Colombia reach deal on deportations; tariff, sanctions put on hold

The U.S. and Colombia pulled back from the brink of a trade war on Sunday after the White House said the South American nation had agreed to accept military aircraft carrying deported migrants.

U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened tariffs and sanctions on Colombia to punish it for earlier refusing to accept military flights carrying deportees as part of his sweeping immigration crackdown.

However, in a statement late on Sunday, the White House said Colombia had agreed to accept the migrants, and Washington would not impose its threatened penalties.

"The Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump's terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft, without limitation or delay," it said.

Draft orders imposing tariffs and sanctions on Colombia would be "held in reserve and not signed unless Colombia fails to honor this agreement," it added.
 
Reuters

