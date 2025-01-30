Refugees accepted by US stuck in Australia under Trump freeze, says official

World News
30-01-2025 | 04:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Refugees accepted by US stuck in Australia under Trump freeze, says official
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Refugees accepted by US stuck in Australia under Trump freeze, says official

Dozens of refugees who arrived in Australia by boat a decade ago and expected to resettle in the United States have been affected by the Trump Administration's freeze on refugee programs, an Australian official told Reuters.

Australia is "awaiting further advice" from the United States government on the ongoing operation of its refugee program, suspended by an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, a Home Affairs spokesperson said.

"Less than 30 transitory individuals continue to pursue resettlement in the United States through the U.S. resettlement arrangement – cases are at various stages of the process," he said.

Australia does not allow asylum seekers who arrive by boat to settle in the country. Canberra introduced a strict policy of offshore processing a decade ago, where boat arrivals were transferred to camps in the Pacific Island nations of Nauru and Papua New Guinea (PNG) for assessment of refugee claims.

Reuters
 

World News

Refugees

United States

Policy

Australia

Donald Trump

LBCI Next
Kremlin confirms Russians were on board crashed US jet
UK warns Rwanda of threat to aid over its involvement in DRC conflict
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-29

Australia says citizen reportedly killed after capture in Ukraine is alive

LBCI
World News
2025-01-26

Donald Trump says first international trip could be to Saudi Arabia or Britain

LBCI
World News
2025-01-24

ICC should prosecute United States and Israel: Taliban minister

LBCI
Sports News
2025-01-24

Zverev into Australian Open final after Djokovic retires injured

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:00

Likely no survivors in Washington plane crash: Fire chief

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:39

Norway says sending $24 million to UNRWA after Israel ban

LBCI
World News
05:40

Congo says French foreign minister arrives in Kinshasa

LBCI
World News
05:36

Merkel criticizes own party leader over motion passed with far-right

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-09

Inside Syria's Sednaya prison: The Soviet-inspired fortress of torture

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-30

Second Israeli strike hits Baysarieh in Sidon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-27

Hamas says 300,000 displaced return to Gaza's north

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:41

Israel's Netanyahu slams 'shocking scenes' during hostage release

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

LBCI obtains list of Hezbollah captives held by Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:11

Lebanon’s PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges swift action and clear standards in government formation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Challenges in Lebanon’s government formation: Disputes over sectarian control and ministerial seats remain unresolved

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Lebanese Army continues deployment in South Litani amid Israeli violations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel escalates northern border tensions amid key US peace talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Israel military says 'intercepted' Hezbollah drone

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

First Lady highlights women's role and rights in Lebanese society

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:37

Eight wounded in Wednesday's total toll of Israeli attacks: Lebanon's Health Ministry reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More