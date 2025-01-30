Merkel criticizes own party leader over motion passed with far-right

On Thursday, former German chancellor Angela Merkel criticized Friedrich Merz, who succeeded her as leader of the conservative CDU party, for relying on far-right support to pass a parliamentary motion demanding stricter immigration rules.



Reminding Merz that he had spoken out against forming majorities with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), Merkel said "It is wrong to no longer feel bound by this proposal and thus, for the first time, to have allowed on January 29 a majority with the votes of the AfD in a vote in the German Bundestag".



