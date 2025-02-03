News
Trump confirms one-month 'pause' in Mexico tariffs
World News
03-02-2025 | 10:58
Trump confirms one-month 'pause' in Mexico tariffs
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed Monday that Washington has agreed to halt plans for steep tariffs on southern neighbor Mexico for a month, following talks with its President Claudia Sheinbaum.
He said the discussion was "very friendly," adding in a social media post that "we further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one month period during which we will have negotiations."
AFP
World News
Trump
US
Pause
Mexico
Tariffs
Trump says talks on Middle East with Israel and others 'progressing'
Jordan's King Abdullah to meet with Trump on Feb. 11
