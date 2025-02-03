Trump confirms one-month 'pause' in Mexico tariffs

03-02-2025 | 10:58
Trump confirms one-month &#39;pause&#39; in Mexico tariffs
0min
Trump confirms one-month 'pause' in Mexico tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed Monday that Washington has agreed to halt plans for steep tariffs on southern neighbor Mexico for a month, following talks with its President Claudia Sheinbaum.

He said the discussion was "very friendly," adding in a social media post that "we further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one month period during which we will have negotiations."



