News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US State Secretary Rubio confirms takeover of USAID, promises to end 'insubordination'
World News
04-02-2025 | 00:25
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US State Secretary Rubio confirms takeover of USAID, promises to end 'insubordination'
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday he had been put in charge of the U.S. aid agency, saying he would stop its "insubordination" to President Donald Trump's agenda.
After Trump's billionaire friend and advisor Elon Musk vowed to destroy the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), whose website went dark over the weekend, Rubio confirmed he and the State Department had assumed control of the autonomous body.
"I'm the acting director of USAID," Rubio told reporters on a visit to El Salvador, although he said he was delegating day-to-day duties to a staffer.
Rubio, who supported foreign assistance as a senator, said that many of USAID's functions would continue but accused it of acting as if it were an "independent non-governmental entity."
"In many cases, USAID is involved in programs that run counter to what we're trying to do with our national strategy," he said.
"It's been 20 or 30 years that people have tried to reform it," he said.
Rubio accused USAID professionals, many of whom have been put on leave, of failing to answer questions by the new Trump administration on their funding and priorities.
"That level of insubordination makes it impossible to conduct a sort of serious review," he said. "It's going to stop, and it's going to end."
AFP
World News
United States
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
USAID
Next
China to impose 10% tariff on imports of crude oil, other goods from US
Trump halts Canada and Mexico tariffs, China still targeted
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-11-12
Trump expected to tap US Senator Marco Rubio for secretary of state
World News
2024-11-12
Trump expected to tap US Senator Marco Rubio for secretary of state
0
World News
05:13
Rubio tells Panama to end China's influence of canal or face US action
World News
05:13
Rubio tells Panama to end China's influence of canal or face US action
0
Middle East News
2024-12-04
US Secretary of State says conflict in Syria reveals fragmentation of Assad's supporters
Middle East News
2024-12-04
US Secretary of State says conflict in Syria reveals fragmentation of Assad's supporters
0
Middle East News
2024-12-20
US Assistant Secretary of State Barbara Leaf to visit Damascus: Axios
Middle East News
2024-12-20
US Assistant Secretary of State Barbara Leaf to visit Damascus: Axios
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
01:14
Trump orders creation of sovereign wealth fund, says it could buy TikTok
World News
01:14
Trump orders creation of sovereign wealth fund, says it could buy TikTok
0
World News
00:42
China to impose 10% tariff on imports of crude oil, other goods from US
World News
00:42
China to impose 10% tariff on imports of crude oil, other goods from US
0
World News
00:15
Trump halts Canada and Mexico tariffs, China still targeted
World News
00:15
Trump halts Canada and Mexico tariffs, China still targeted
0
World News
12:15
Netanyahu to extend Washington visit, to return to Israel Saturday: Axios
World News
12:15
Netanyahu to extend Washington visit, to return to Israel Saturday: Axios
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:36
Five Arab nations oppose removing Palestinians from Gaza in letter to US
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:36
Five Arab nations oppose removing Palestinians from Gaza in letter to US
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-02
Lebanese army intelligence arrests two in Faraya murder case
Lebanon News
2025-02-02
Lebanese army intelligence arrests two in Faraya murder case
0
Lebanon News
04:53
MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: Hezbollah must be 'held accountable'
Lebanon News
04:53
MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: Hezbollah must be 'held accountable'
0
Lebanon News
05:11
Lebanon to close public institutions on February 10 for Saint Maroun’s Day
Lebanon News
05:11
Lebanon to close public institutions on February 10 for Saint Maroun’s Day
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
International support grows: Pressure builds for new government formation in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
International support grows: Pressure builds for new government formation in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
04:03
Lebanon's new government nears finalization as final hurdles remain: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
04:03
Lebanon's new government nears finalization as final hurdles remain: Sources tell LBCI
3
Lebanon News
05:55
Lebanon’s government formation sees progress as PM-designate continues consultations: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55
Lebanon’s government formation sees progress as PM-designate continues consultations: Sources tell LBCI
4
Lebanon News
04:53
MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: Hezbollah must be 'held accountable'
Lebanon News
04:53
MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: Hezbollah must be 'held accountable'
5
Lebanon News
07:22
Lebanon declares February 14 a public holiday to mark Rafic Hariri's assassination anniversary
Lebanon News
07:22
Lebanon declares February 14 a public holiday to mark Rafic Hariri's assassination anniversary
6
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanon to boost security efforts amid rising criminal activity, says Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanon to boost security efforts amid rising criminal activity, says Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah's Nasrallah and successor Safieddine to be laid to rest: A massive funeral amid security concerns
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah's Nasrallah and successor Safieddine to be laid to rest: A massive funeral amid security concerns
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
The 'year of war': Israel's new Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir signals continued war across multiple fronts
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
The 'year of war': Israel's new Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir signals continued war across multiple fronts
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More