US State Secretary Rubio confirms takeover of USAID, promises to end 'insubordination'

World News
04-02-2025 | 00:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US State Secretary Rubio confirms takeover of USAID, promises to end &#39;insubordination&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US State Secretary Rubio confirms takeover of USAID, promises to end 'insubordination'

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday he had been put in charge of the U.S. aid agency, saying he would stop its "insubordination" to President Donald Trump's agenda.

After Trump's billionaire friend and advisor Elon Musk vowed to destroy the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), whose website went dark over the weekend, Rubio confirmed he and the State Department had assumed control of the autonomous body.

"I'm the acting director of USAID," Rubio told reporters on a visit to El Salvador, although he said he was delegating day-to-day duties to a staffer.

Rubio, who supported foreign assistance as a senator, said that many of USAID's functions would continue but accused it of acting as if it were an "independent non-governmental entity."

"In many cases, USAID is involved in programs that run counter to what we're trying to do with our national strategy," he said.

"It's been 20 or 30 years that people have tried to reform it," he said.

Rubio accused USAID professionals, many of whom have been put on leave, of failing to answer questions by the new Trump administration on their funding and priorities.

"That level of insubordination makes it impossible to conduct a sort of serious review," he said. "It's going to stop, and it's going to end."

AFP
 

World News

United States

Marco Rubio

Donald Trump

USAID

LBCI Next
China to impose 10% tariff on imports of crude oil, other goods from US
Trump halts Canada and Mexico tariffs, China still targeted
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-11-12

Trump expected to tap US Senator Marco Rubio for secretary of state

LBCI
World News
05:13

Rubio tells Panama to end China's influence of canal or face US action

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-04

US Secretary of State says conflict in Syria reveals fragmentation of Assad's supporters

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-20

US Assistant Secretary of State Barbara Leaf to visit Damascus: Axios

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:14

Trump orders creation of sovereign wealth fund, says it could buy TikTok

LBCI
World News
00:42

China to impose 10% tariff on imports of crude oil, other goods from US

LBCI
World News
00:15

Trump halts Canada and Mexico tariffs, China still targeted

LBCI
World News
12:15

Netanyahu to extend Washington visit, to return to Israel Saturday: Axios

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:36

Five Arab nations oppose removing Palestinians from Gaza in letter to US

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-02

Lebanese army intelligence arrests two in Faraya murder case

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: Hezbollah must be 'held accountable'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Lebanon to close public institutions on February 10 for Saint Maroun’s Day

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

International support grows: Pressure builds for new government formation in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:03

Lebanon's new government nears finalization as final hurdles remain: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Lebanon’s government formation sees progress as PM-designate continues consultations: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: Hezbollah must be 'held accountable'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

Lebanon declares February 14 a public holiday to mark Rafic Hariri's assassination anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

Lebanon to boost security efforts amid rising criminal activity, says Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah's Nasrallah and successor Safieddine to be laid to rest: A massive funeral amid security concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

The 'year of war': Israel's new Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir signals continued war across multiple fronts 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More