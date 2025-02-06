News
US sanctions network delivering Iranian oil to China
World News
06-02-2025 | 11:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US sanctions network delivering Iranian oil to China
The United States announced financial sanctions on Thursday, the first under the new administration of President Donald Trump, that target an "international network" accused of shipping Iranian oil to China to fund Tehran's military activities.
The sanctions target the "international network for facilitating the shipment of millions of barrels of Iranian crude oil worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the People's Republic of China," the Treasury Department wrote in a statement.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
US
Sanctions
Network
Iranian
Oil
China
