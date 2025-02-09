Baltic states switch to European power grid, ending Russia ties

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania said on Sunday they had successfully synchronized their electricity systems to the European continental power grid, one day after severing decades-old energy ties to Russia and Belarus.



Planned for many years, the complex switch away from the grid of their former Soviet imperial overlord is designed to integrate the three Baltic nations more closely with the European Union and to boost the region's energy security.



"We did it!," Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics said in a post on social media X.



Reuters