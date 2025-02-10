France to receive 109 bn euros of AI investment in 'coming years,' Macron says

World News
10-02-2025 | 01:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
France to receive 109 bn euros of AI investment in &#39;coming years,&#39; Macron says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
France to receive 109 bn euros of AI investment in 'coming years,' Macron says

Investors will pump 109 billion euros into artificial intelligence (AI) projects in France in the coming years, President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday ahead of a two-day global summit on the technology in Paris.

The cash influx worth $113 billion was "the equivalent for France of what the U.S. has announced with 'Stargate'" the $500-billion U.S. program led by ChatGPT maker OpenAI, Macron said in an interview with broadcaster TF1.

AFP
 

World News

France

Artificial Intelligence

AI

Emmanuel Macron

Paris

LBCI Next
Paris AI summit attracts world leaders and CEOs eager for technology wave
Russia launches drone attacks on Kyiv, Sumy, officials say
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-06

Syria's Sharaa receives invitation from Macron to visit France in coming weeks, presidency says

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-06

Iran's nuclear program nearing point of no return, France's Macron says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

France's Macron informs President Joseph Aoun of ongoing efforts to maintain ceasefire agreement

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-12

Iran says national held in Italy to return 'in coming hours'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:55

Ukraine's Zelensky to attend Munich security meet: Organizers say

LBCI
World News
04:52

Kremlin says it neither confirms nor denies Trump-Putin phone call

LBCI
World News
04:17

Iran's president says US' readiness for negotiations is not 'sincere'

LBCI
World News
03:29

Kosovo's incumbent party set to win most votes in parliamentary polls

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-04

Video reveals first public appearance of Latifa al-Daroubi, wife of Syria's Ahmed al-Sharaa

LBCI
World News
2025-01-22

Haiti capital could be overrun by gangs if international community doesn't step up: UN chief says

LBCI
World News
2025-01-16

British PM Keir Starmer arrives in Kyiv

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

UN human rights chief Volker Türk affirms: Lebanon’s ceasefire must lead to lasting peace

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Lebanese Army vehicles overturn in South Lebanon's Marjaayoun, soldiers sustain minor injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

Lebanese Army deploys in eastern sector of South Lebanon, Israeli forces block roads

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

A roadmap for reform and stability: Lebanon's new government prepares ministerial statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon's reform path: What is next for the Quintet Committee in Lebanon?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Beyond entitlement: Are Lebanese officials truly 'public servants'?

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:17

Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon-Syria border crossing, alleged Hezbollah sites in Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Patriarch al-Rahi backs new government, warns of Lebanon’s decline without reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:11

Cautious calm prevails on Lebanon-Syria border as army reinforces positions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More