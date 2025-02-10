France to receive 109 bn euros of AI investment in 'coming years,' Macron says

Investors will pump 109 billion euros into artificial intelligence (AI) projects in France in the coming years, President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday ahead of a two-day global summit on the technology in Paris.



The cash influx worth $113 billion was "the equivalent for France of what the U.S. has announced with 'Stargate'" the $500-billion U.S. program led by ChatGPT maker OpenAI, Macron said in an interview with broadcaster TF1.



AFP