Ukraine's Zelensky to attend Munich security meet: Organizers say

10-02-2025 | 05:55
Ukraine's Zelensky to attend Munich security meet: Organizers say
Ukraine's Zelensky to attend Munich security meet: Organizers say

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to attend the Munich Security Conference, where the war with Russia and how to end it will be high on the agenda, organizers said Monday.

Senior representatives from the new U.S. administration will also be at the gathering from Friday to Sunday. "We assume that talks will take place on the sidelines," MSC chair Christoph Heusgen told a Berlin press conference.

AFP
 

