China's FM to visit Britain on Thursday for talks

10-02-2025 | 08:35
China's FM to visit Britain on Thursday for talks

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi is due to visit Britain on Thursday to hold talks with his British counterpart David Lammy in a sign that relations between the countries are normalizing after years of tensions.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesman told reporters that issues to be discussed include international security and the war in Ukraine.

Lammy and Wang will revive the UK-China Strategic Dialogue, a forum last held in 2018 to discuss bilateral issues.

Reuters

World News

China

Britain

Foreign Minister

Talks

