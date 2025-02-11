South Korea vows to 'protect' firms' interests after new Trump tariffs

World News
11-02-2025 | 04:18
High views
South Korea vows to 'protect' firms' interests after new Trump tariffs
South Korea vows to 'protect' firms' interests after new Trump tariffs

On Tuesday, South Korea's acting president vowed to "protect" firms' interests, after U.S. President Donald Trump signed off on 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

"The government is committed to protecting the interests of our companies and reducing uncertainties by building a close relationship with the Trump administration and expanding diplomatic options," said acting President Choi Sang-mok.

AFP

World News

South Korea

Firms

Donald Trump

Tariffs

LBCI Next
Europe rights court condemns Russia for suppressing Ukraine war dissent
Seoul says North Korea has given 200 long-range artillery pieces to Russia
LBCI Previous

