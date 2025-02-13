Kremlin says it's impressed by Trump's position on ending Ukraine war

13-02-2025 | 05:07
Kremlin says it's impressed by Trump's position on ending Ukraine war
Kremlin says it's impressed by Trump's position on ending Ukraine war

The Kremlin said on Thursday that it was impressed by U.S. President Donald Trump's position on ending the war in Ukraine and added that preparations were underway for a bilateral meeting between Trump and Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there is political will on the Russian and U.S. sides to find a settlement and end the three-year war.

Reuters

