China calls for all stakeholders in Ukraine war to be in peace process

World News
15-02-2025 | 00:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China calls for all stakeholders in Ukraine war to be in peace process
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
China calls for all stakeholders in Ukraine war to be in peace process

China believes all stakeholders in the Russia-Ukraine conflict should participate in the peace talks, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday, underscoring Europe's role in them after a flurry of U.S. messaging on how to end the war.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Wang said, "We hope that all parties and stakeholders directly involved participate in the peace talks in due course."

"China views all efforts dedicated to peace positively, including any consensus reached by the United States and Russia on peace talks," China's foreign ministry readout quoted Wang as saying.

"As the war is taking place on European soil, it is all the more necessary for Europe to play its part for peace, to jointly address the root causes of the crisis, to find a balanced, effective, and sustainable security framework, and to achieve long-term peace and stability in Europe."

Reuters

World News

China

Ukraine

War

Peace

LBCI Next
Macron says assured Zelenskyy 'Ukrainians alone' drive ceasefire talks
US condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Beirut, urges accountability
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-13

Ukraine must be 'closely involved' in any peace talks: NATO chief

LBCI
World News
2025-01-15

Poland pledges to 'break impasse' in Ukraine's EU accession process: PM

LBCI
World News
2025-01-20

Zelensky congratulates Trump and hopes for 'just peace' in Ukraine

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-21

UK PM tells Netanyahu peace process 'should lead' to Palestinian state

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:00

Macron says assured Zelenskyy 'Ukrainians alone' drive ceasefire talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:45

US condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Beirut, urges accountability

LBCI
World News
00:39

Zelenskyy says Ukraine has 'low chance to survive' without US

LBCI
World News
12:25

Russia calls Zelenskiy accusation over Chornobyl plant stage-managed 'nuclear blackmail'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-02

MP Hassan Fadlallah affirms Hezbollah's commitment to electing a president on January 9

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:02

Three Israeli hostages set to return from Gaza as ceasefire holds

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-07

Lebanon to prepare for 2025 municipal and mukhtars elections with polling center inspections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-06

US envoy to warn Lebanon over Hezbollah's influence in government

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

In the details: Israeli army to remain stationed at five key hills in southern Lebanon, LBCI reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Israel prepares for withdrawal from Lebanon without clarifying the five sites' fate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Fear of regional war grows: Israel finalizes plans to target Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Saad Hariri says Rafic Hariri's vision lives on; Lebanon has a 'golden opportunity' as Future Movement is 'here to stay'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Strategic hills in dispute: Israel retains key positions as Lebanon insists on full withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:45

US condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Beirut, urges accountability

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:44

Lebanon's President Aoun honors Rafic Hariri's legacy on anniversary of his assassination

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More