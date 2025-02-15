China calls for all stakeholders in Ukraine war to be in peace process

China believes all stakeholders in the Russia-Ukraine conflict should participate in the peace talks, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday, underscoring Europe's role in them after a flurry of U.S. messaging on how to end the war.



Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Wang said, "We hope that all parties and stakeholders directly involved participate in the peace talks in due course."



"China views all efforts dedicated to peace positively, including any consensus reached by the United States and Russia on peace talks," China's foreign ministry readout quoted Wang as saying.



"As the war is taking place on European soil, it is all the more necessary for Europe to play its part for peace, to jointly address the root causes of the crisis, to find a balanced, effective, and sustainable security framework, and to achieve long-term peace and stability in Europe."



Reuters