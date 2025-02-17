UN seeks $6 billion to ease 'appalling' suffering in Sudan

17-02-2025 | 07:32
UN seeks $6 billion to ease &#39;appalling&#39; suffering in Sudan
UN seeks $6 billion to ease 'appalling' suffering in Sudan

The United Nations said on Monday it is seeking $6 billion for Sudan this year from international donors to help ease suffering in what it called one of the most devastating crises of our times, characterized by mass displacement and growing famine.

The U.N. appeal represents a rise of more than 40% from last year's for Sudan at a time when aid budgets around the world are under increasing strain, partly due to a pause in funding announced by U.S. President Donald Trump last month that has affected life-saving programs across the globe.

But the U.N. says the funds are necessary because the impact of the 22-month war between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) - that has already displaced a fifth of its population and stoked severe hunger among around half its population - looks set to worsen.



Reuters
 

