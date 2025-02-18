EU antitrust chief says Trump has upended Europe-US relations: Reuters

18-02-2025 | 03:39
EU antitrust chief says Trump has upended Europe-US relations: Reuters
EU antitrust chief says Trump has upended Europe-US relations: Reuters

The EU's competition chief says that U.S. President Donald Trump has upended the "trustful relationship" between the United States and Europe. Brussels should focus on providing the predictability and stability that are lacking in Washington.

Teresa Ribera, the second most powerful official at the European Commission after President Ursula von der Leyen, told Reuters that while Europe needs to negotiate with the White House and hear its concerns on trade, it should not be pushed into making changes to laws that lawmakers have approved.

"We need to stick to our strengths and principles," she said in an interview in London on Monday, criticizing Trump's transactional approach to politics.

"We need to be flexible, but we cannot transact on human rights, nor are we going to transact on the unity of Europe, and we are not going to transact on democracy and values."

Trump and other government members have criticized the European Union for having too many rules and characterized fines imposed on U.S. tech companies by the EU as a form of "taxation."

