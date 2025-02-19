Zelensky says will meet US envoy, hopes for ‘constructive’ cooperation

World News
19-02-2025 | 15:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zelensky says will meet US envoy, hopes for ‘constructive’ cooperation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Zelensky says will meet US envoy, hopes for ‘constructive’ cooperation

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would meet U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg on Thursday and that he hopes to have "constructive" work with the U.S. after Donald Trump lashed out against the Ukrainian leader on social media.

"We are scheduled to meet with General Kellogg tomorrow, and it is very important for us that the meeting and our work with America in general be constructive," Zelensky said in his daily evening address on Wednesday.

AFP
 

World News

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky

United States

Donald Trump

LBCI Next
EU approves new sanctions against Russia
Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa region injures four, causes widespread power cuts
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-20

Pope hopes Trump's US will have 'no room for hatred'

LBCI
World News
2025-01-20

Zelensky congratulates Trump and hopes for 'just peace' in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2025-02-18

US says meeting with Russia lays 'groundwork for future cooperation'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-18

TASS cites Kremlin: Talks with US will not affect cooperation with Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:35

US freezes funds to Palestinian Authority security forces: Washington Post reports

LBCI
World News
15:22

Ukrainian leader says world faces choice to be 'with Putin or with peace'

LBCI
World News
14:32

Armenia's PM calls for referendum on new constitution

LBCI
World News
14:11

Macron expected at White House next week: US official says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:11

Macron expected at White House next week: US official says

LBCI
World News
09:41

Russia's Putin says he needs to build 'trust' with US to resolve Ukraine conflict

LBCI
World News
15:22

Ukrainian leader says world faces choice to be 'with Putin or with peace'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-18

Speaker Berri calls for a session to discuss ministerial statement on February 25 and 26

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:15

Lebanon's central bank raises withdrawal limits under circulars 158 and 166

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Lebanon's education minister issues guidance on school schedules amid upcoming storm

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:22

Lebanon braces for severe winter storm: Internal Security Forces issue safety guidelines

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Israel claims airstrike targeted Hezbollah member in south Lebanon: Army spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:24

France calls for Israel's full withdrawal from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:44

Israeli drones fly at low altitude over multiple towns in southern Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz reaffirms support for Lebanon amid Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Israeli withdrawal exposes devastation in south Lebanon as violations persist—What’s happening along the Blue Line?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More