Zelensky says will meet US envoy, hopes for ‘constructive’ cooperation

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would meet U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg on Thursday and that he hopes to have "constructive" work with the U.S. after Donald Trump lashed out against the Ukrainian leader on social media.



"We are scheduled to meet with General Kellogg tomorrow, and it is very important for us that the meeting and our work with America in general be constructive," Zelensky said in his daily evening address on Wednesday.



AFP