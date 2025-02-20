Oil loading resumes at Russian port after storm-related halt: Reuters

Two sources told Reuters on Thursday that oil loading at Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk resumed on Wednesday evening after a two-day suspension due to a storm.



Oil loading at the port was halted on Tuesday, while crude exports from the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal near Novorossiysk continued unaffected by the storm.



Severe storms in the Black Sea region often disrupt oil exports from Kazakhstan and Russia, which amount to around two million barrels per day.



