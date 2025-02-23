Sudan won't accept any recognition of 'parallel government:' Army-aligned FM says

23-02-2025 | 09:23
Sudan won't accept any recognition of 'parallel government:' Army-aligned FM says

Sudan "will not accept" any recognition of a parallel government, Foreign Minister Ali Youssef, of the army-aligned government, said on Sunday at a press conference in Cairo.

"We will not accept any other country recognizing a so-called parallel government," Youssef said, a day after the  paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and a coalition of political and armed groups signed a charter to form a rival administration in rebel-held areas.

