Sudan "will not accept" any recognition of a parallel government, Foreign Minister Ali Youssef, of the army-aligned government, said on Sunday at a press conference in Cairo.



"We will not accept any other country recognizing a so-called parallel government," Youssef said, a day after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and a coalition of political and armed groups signed a charter to form a rival administration in rebel-held areas.



AFP