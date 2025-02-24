UK's Starmer says hopes to enhance 'joint security' with Germany's Merz

24-02-2025 | 00:09
UK&#39;s Starmer says hopes to enhance &#39;joint security&#39; with Germany&#39;s Merz
UK's Starmer says hopes to enhance 'joint security' with Germany's Merz

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulated conservative leader Friedrich Merz on his party's win in Germany's parliamentary elections Sunday, welcoming the chance to "enhance their joint security."

"I look forward to working with the new government to deepen our already strong relationship, enhance our joint security, and deliver growth for both countries," Starmer posted on X.

AFP

