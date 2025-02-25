Russia will not return to the G7, German Finance Minister says

Russia will not be readmitted into the Group of Seven nations as U.S. president Donald Trump has requested, German Finance Minister Joerg Kukies told Reuters in an interview.



"The condemnation of the G7 of Russia's war of aggression is very clear, especially on the third anniversary of Russia's brutal attack," Kukies said, adding that Trump's proposal would not get the unanimity required.



Kukies will travel on Tuesday to Cape Town for the G20 meeting of finance ministers, with the U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent staying away due to a scheduling conflict.



Reuters