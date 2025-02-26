At least 19 dead in Sudan army plane crash: New toll

At least 19 people were killed when a Sudanese military transport plane crashed into a residential neighborhood on Khartoum's outskirts, the army-aligned health ministry said Wednesday, raising a previous toll.



"Search efforts are still ongoing to find the remaining martyrs under the rubble," the ministry said in a statement about Tuesday's air crash, which activists had said killed 10 people.



AFP