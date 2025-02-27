Trump says Canada, Mexico tariffs to start in March, China to face added 10%

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he would impose an added 10 percent tariff on Chinese imports while moving ahead with levies on Canada and Mexico next week, citing "unacceptable" fentanyl smuggling.



"Until it stops, or is seriously limited," Trump said in a social media post that proposed tariffs due to take effect on March 4 will happen as scheduled. He added: "China will likewise be charged an additional 10 percent Tariff on that date."



AFP