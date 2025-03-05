US charges individual in 2021 attack on troops in Afghanistan

05-03-2025 | 07:36
US charges individual in 2021 attack on troops in Afghanistan
US charges individual in 2021 attack on troops in Afghanistan

The United States has charged Mohammad Sharifullah with helping to plan an attack that killed 13 U.S. service members during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice said, adding that a hearing is scheduled at a federal court in Virginia later on Wednesday.

Reuters
 

