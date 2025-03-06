Russia says temporary Ukraine ceasefire 'unacceptable'

Russia said Thursday it would not go for a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine, rejecting proposals of a one-month halt in fighting or a stop in aerial and naval attacks -- ideas floated by Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron.



"Firm agreements on a final settlement are needed. Without all that, some kind of respite is absolutely unacceptable," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters in a televised briefing.







AFP