Russia says temporary Ukraine ceasefire 'unacceptable'

World News
06-03-2025 | 09:36
High views
Russia says temporary Ukraine ceasefire 'unacceptable'
Russia says temporary Ukraine ceasefire 'unacceptable'

Russia said Thursday it would not go for a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine, rejecting proposals of a one-month halt in fighting or a stop in aerial and naval attacks -- ideas floated by Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Firm agreements on a final settlement are needed. Without all that, some kind of respite is absolutely unacceptable," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters in a televised briefing.



