Putin has 'no interest in peace:' EU foreign policy chief

08-03-2025 | 09:00
Putin has &#39;no interest in peace:&#39; EU foreign policy chief
Putin has 'no interest in peace:' EU foreign policy chief

Russian leader Vladimir Putin "has no interest in peace," the European Union's foreign policy chief said on Saturday after overnight strikes by Moscow's troops killed 14 people in Ukraine.

"Russian missiles keep relentlessly falling on Ukraine, bringing more death and more destruction. Once again, Putin shows he has no interest in peace. We must step up our military support -- otherwise, even more Ukrainian civilians will pay the highest price,"  Kaja Kallas said on X.

AFP

