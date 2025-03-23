EU foreign policy chief in Israel, Palestinian territories on Monday

Middle East News
23-03-2025 | 10:39
High views
EU foreign policy chief in Israel, Palestinian territories on Monday
EU foreign policy chief in Israel, Palestinian territories on Monday

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas will visit Israel and the occupied Palestinian West Bank on Monday to urge an immediate resumption of the ceasefire agreement for Gaza, her service said.

The top European diplomat will meet Israeli and Palestinian authorities to press for "an immediate return to the full implementation of the ceasefire-hostage release agreement," it said.



AFP
 

