NATO will not allow 'security vacuum' in Bosnia: Rutte

10-03-2025 | 08:50
NATO will not allow 'security vacuum' in Bosnia: Rutte

NATO chief Mark Rutte offered his support to Bosnia's embattled government on Monday amid an ongoing political crisis, saying the alliance would not allow a "security vacuum to emerge" in the Balkan country.

"This is not 1992, and we will not allow a security vacuum to emerge," said Rutte, referring to the year Bosnia’s bloody inter-ethnic war began.

