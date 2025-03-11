Trump plays down US recession fear, market sell-off

World News
11-03-2025 | 15:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump plays down US recession fear, market sell-off
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump plays down US recession fear, market sell-off

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday played down fears over his handling of the economy, saying he doesn't "see" a recession coming and also dismissing a steady run of losses on Wall Street.

The sell-off "does not concern me," Trump told reporters at the White House.

AFP
 

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Recession

LBCI Next
Kyiv says Russia attack should push Putin to accept 'air ceasefire'
Pope Francis responding well to treatment, prognosis no longer guarded: Vatican
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-14

Trump says US to sell state-of-art F-35 jets to India

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-01-20

Trump's crypto token surges to $11.7 billion market cap, bitcoin hits record high

LBCI
World News
2025-01-13

US sanctions will 'destabilize' energy market: Kremlin

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-05

Shepherds and farmers fear daily incursions as war's toll on south Lebanon areas grows

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:08

Macron urges Europe, NATO to work on Ukraine security guarantees: Presidency

LBCI
World News
14:50

Zelensky says US must now 'convince' Russia to accept ceasefire proposal

LBCI
World News
14:33

Pope Francis' condition 'remains stable,' Vatican says

LBCI
World News
14:26

Ukraine agrees to accept immediate, 30-day ceasefire — US-Ukraine statement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan to meet President Joseph Aoun

LBCI
World News
2025-01-13

Greenland to set terms of defense, mining ties with US, says PM

LBCI
World News
2025-02-24

Europe facing up to new era due to Trump: Dutch minister

LBCI
World News
10:19

Trump says he will raise tariffs on Canada metals to 50%

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Drone strike targets car in southern Lebanon; casualties reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:27

Israeli Army Radio says attack in Lebanon targeted senior member of Hezbollah's air defense unit

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:35

Israel claims airstrike in southern Lebanon killed Hezbollah air defense commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

President Aoun meets head of ceasefire monitoring committee and US Ambassador ahead of Naqoura talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:45

Israel claims it targeted Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Egyptian ambassador discusses Israel’s withdrawal from South Lebanon after Quintet committee meeting with Berri

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Diplomatic push: Israel agrees to release Lebanese detainees after US mediation

LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Suwayda leaders meet with Syrian president to form local security force — the details

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More