Russia lays out demands for talks with US on Ukraine, sources say

Russia has presented the U.S. with a list of demands for a deal to end its war against Ukraine and reset relations with Washington, according to two people familiar with the matter.



It is not clear what exactly Moscow included on its list or whether it is willing to engage in peace talks with Kyiv prior to their acceptance.



Russian and American officials discussed the terms during in-person and virtual conversations over the last three weeks, the people said.



Reuters