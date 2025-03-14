Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on peace deal

14-03-2025 | 13:08
Russia &#39;welcomes&#39; Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on peace deal
Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on peace deal

Russia on Friday welcomed successful peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, a day after the Caucasus nations said they had agreed upon and were ready to sign a comprehensive peace treaty.

"We welcome the conclusion of negotiations," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement, adding: "We support this important step towards a full and comprehensive Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization."

