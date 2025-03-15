Trump announces 'decisive' US strikes on Yemen's Houthi

15-03-2025 | 14:53
Trump announces 'decisive' US strikes on Yemen's Houthi
0min
Trump announces 'decisive' US strikes on Yemen's Houthi

The United States has launched "decisive and powerful military action" against Yemen's Houthi rebels, President Donald Trump declared on Saturday.

"We will use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective," he said in a social media post, accusing the Iran-backed movement of threatening Red Sea shipping.

AFP
 

World News

United States

Yemen

Houthi

Donald Trump

US official sought to end aid for Lebanon and the Rohingya, email says
Zelensky congratulates new Canada PM Carney, calls for 'deepening cooperation'
