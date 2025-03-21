News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
14
o
South
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
14
o
South
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Massive fire closes UK's Heathrow Airport, global flight schedules disrupted
World News
21-03-2025 | 01:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Massive fire closes UK's Heathrow Airport, global flight schedules disrupted
Britain's Heathrow Airport said it would be closed all of Friday after a huge fire at a nearby electrical substation wiped out power, disrupting flight schedules around the world.
The London Fire Brigade said around 70 firefighters were tackling the blaze in the west of London, which caused a mass power outage at Heathrow, Europe's busiest and the world's fifth busiest, airport.
Orange flames could be seen shooting into the sky. The fire brigade said the cause of the fire was not known.
According to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, scores of flights were already being diverted to other airports, with Qantas Airways sending its flight from Perth to Paris and a United Airlines New York flight heading to Shannon, Ireland.
Reuters
World News
UK
Heathrow Airport
Fire
Flights
Schedules
Disrupted
Next
Sudanese army enters Presidential Palace in Khartoum from eastern side, military sources say
Moscow's top security official Sergei Shoigu in North Korea: Russian media
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-20
MEA adjusts Sunday's flight schedules amid temporary Beirut airport closure
Lebanon News
2025-02-20
MEA adjusts Sunday's flight schedules amid temporary Beirut airport closure
0
World News
2025-01-29
UK govt backs plan for third London Heathrow runway: Minister says
World News
2025-01-29
UK govt backs plan for third London Heathrow runway: Minister says
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-19
Lebanon's education minister issues guidance on school schedules amid upcoming storm
Lebanon News
2025-02-19
Lebanon's education minister issues guidance on school schedules amid upcoming storm
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-17
Lebanese authorities address airport security in response to Tehran-Beirut flight suspension
Lebanon News
2025-02-17
Lebanese authorities address airport security in response to Tehran-Beirut flight suspension
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:19
Top Russia security official arrives in North Korea: State media
World News
04:19
Top Russia security official arrives in North Korea: State media
0
World News
03:14
Sudan army says retakes presidential palace from RSF
World News
03:14
Sudan army says retakes presidential palace from RSF
0
World News
02:48
British Airways warns of 'significant impact' from Heathrow closure
World News
02:48
British Airways warns of 'significant impact' from Heathrow closure
0
World News
01:54
Sudanese army enters Presidential Palace in Khartoum from eastern side, military sources say
World News
01:54
Sudanese army enters Presidential Palace in Khartoum from eastern side, military sources say
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
03:26
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:26
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-17
Lebanese and Syrian foreign ministers meet in Brussels to discuss border tensions
Lebanon News
2025-03-17
Lebanese and Syrian foreign ministers meet in Brussels to discuss border tensions
0
World News
2025-02-24
Human rights around the world 'being suffocated': UN chief says
World News
2025-02-24
Human rights around the world 'being suffocated': UN chief says
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:20
Will Lebanon secure its Syria border? Renewed talks on international forces and disarmament
News Bulletin Reports
14:20
Will Lebanon secure its Syria border? Renewed talks on international forces and disarmament
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:30
Israeli airstrikes hit Bekaa and southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:30
Israeli airstrikes hit Bekaa and southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
14:13
Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details
Lebanon News
14:13
Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details
3
Lebanon News
08:43
Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus
Lebanon News
08:43
Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus
4
Lebanon News
07:09
BDL governor candidate dismisses ‘baseless’ claims, denies criticizing President Aoun or coordinating with PM Salam
Lebanon News
07:09
BDL governor candidate dismisses ‘baseless’ claims, denies criticizing President Aoun or coordinating with PM Salam
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:21
Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis
News Bulletin Reports
14:21
Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis
6
Lebanon News
15:53
Israel says struck alleged military sites in east, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:53
Israel says struck alleged military sites in east, south Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
10:07
PM Nawaf Salam says: A transparent and efficient state administration is essential for good governance
Lebanon News
10:07
PM Nawaf Salam says: A transparent and efficient state administration is essential for good governance
8
Lebanon News
09:25
Lebanese army chief discusses regional developments with US ambassador
Lebanon News
09:25
Lebanese army chief discusses regional developments with US ambassador
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More