China warns 'no winners in a trade war' after Trump tariffs on foreign-built vehicles

World News
27-03-2025 | 04:24
China warns 'no winners in a trade war' after Trump tariffs on foreign-built vehicles

China warned on Thursday a trade war would have "no winners" after United States President Donald Trump announced 25 percent import tariffs on foreign-made cars.

"There are no winners in a trade war or a tariff war. No country's development and prosperity has been achieved by imposing tariffs," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a regular news briefing.

AFP

World News

China

Donald Trump

Tariffs

Vehicles

