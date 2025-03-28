Swedish journalist detained on arrival in Turkey: FM

28-03-2025 | 10:19
Swedish journalist detained on arrival in Turkey: FM

Swedish journalist Joakim Medin was detained upon arrival in Turkey where he was heading to cover anti-government demonstrations, Sweden's foreign minister and the reporter's newspaper Dagens ETC said Friday.

"We always take it seriously when journalists are detained. We know that a Swedish journalist was detained in connection with his entry to Turkey," Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said in a statement on social media.

