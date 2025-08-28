President Aoun mourns army soldiers in Ras Naqoura: Army pays with blood to maintain stability in the South

President Joseph Aoun expressed deep sorrow over the death of an officer and a first sergeant, and the injury of a soldier in the Lebanese army this evening, caused by an Israeli drone that struck Ras Naqoura in the western sector of southern Lebanon during inspection operations.



After being briefed on the tragic incident by Army Commander General

Rodolphe Haykal, President Aoun said: “Once again, the army is paying with blood to maintain stability in the south. This is the fourth incident in which soldiers have been killed since the army deployed in southern Litani. It coincided with the U.N. Security Council’s extension of the mandate for the international force operating in the south, UNIFIL, and the international community’s call for Israel to halt its attacks, withdraw from occupied territories, and allow the Lebanese army to fully exercise its authority up to the international borders.”



President Aoun extended his condolences to the army commander and the military institution for the fallen soldiers, praying for mercy on their souls and patience for their families, and wished a speedy recovery for the wounded soldier.