President Aoun mourns army soldiers in Ras Naqoura: Army pays with blood to maintain stability in the South

Lebanon News
28-08-2025 | 13:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun mourns army soldiers in Ras Naqoura: Army pays with blood to maintain stability in the South
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
President Aoun mourns army soldiers in Ras Naqoura: Army pays with blood to maintain stability in the South

President Joseph Aoun expressed deep sorrow over the death of an officer and a first sergeant, and the injury of a soldier in the Lebanese army this evening, caused by an Israeli drone that struck Ras Naqoura in the western sector of southern Lebanon during inspection operations.

After being briefed on the tragic incident by Army Commander General 
Rodolphe Haykal, President Aoun said: “Once again, the army is paying with blood to maintain stability in the south. This is the fourth incident in which soldiers have been killed since the army deployed in southern Litani. It coincided with the U.N. Security Council’s extension of the mandate for the international force operating in the south, UNIFIL, and the international community’s call for Israel to halt its attacks, withdraw from occupied territories, and allow the Lebanese army to fully exercise its authority up to the international borders.”

President Aoun extended his condolences to the army commander and the military institution for the fallen soldiers, praying for mercy on their souls and patience for their families, and wished a speedy recovery for the wounded soldier.

Lebanon News

mourns

soldiers

Naqoura:

blood

maintain

stability

South

LBCI Next
UN Security Council set to renew Lebanon peacekeepers for final time
US envoy Tom Barrack faces protests in South Lebanon amid Hezbollah disarmament push—The details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-09

Lebanese President Aoun mourns fallen soldiers in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-09

Lebanese Army confirms six soldiers killed in explosion at weapons depot in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-09

Parliament Speaker Berri offers condolences to Lebanese soldiers' families: We stand with the army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-18

President Aoun reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to UNIFIL presence in the south

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:38

Speaker Berri thanks Security Council for unanimous UNIFIL mandate extension

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:31

Lebanon’s UN Envoy highlights need for UNIFIL, calls for respect of sovereignty and support for Lebanese Army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Tensions rise as Israel increases military pressure on Lebanon and Syria — Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

From jobs to safety: How UNIFIL’s withdrawal will impact South Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-27

President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on South Lebanon, urges international action

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-17

'A gift to Hamas': Netanyahu slams protests, refuses Gaza and hostage deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:32

Israeli envoy hails UN vote to end Lebanon peacekeepers as 'good news'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:10

UN Security Council set to renew Lebanon peacekeepers for final time

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:37

Lebanese army receives weapons from Rashidieh camp, more handovers expected

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

UN Security Council renews UNIFIL’s mandate for one last year; Here is the full renewal

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Speaker Berri slams attacks on Lebanese army, even symbolic ones

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Israeli airstrikes target areas in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:42

Lebanese Army receives weapons from Palestinian camps in Tyre as part of ongoing handover process

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:10

UN Security Council set to renew Lebanon peacekeepers for final time

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

MP Mohammad Raad says sovereignty is the real condition for any call to control weapons

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More