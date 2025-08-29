News
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Migrant boat capsizes off Mauritania, killing at least 49: Officials
World News
29-08-2025 | 05:29
Migrant boat capsizes off Mauritania, killing at least 49: Officials
A boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Mauritania earlier this week, killing at least 49 people, with around 100 reported missing, officials told AFP Friday.
"One of our patrols was able to rescue 17 (people). So far, 49 bodies have been recovered and buried, and the search is continuing," a senior coastguard official told AFP, adding that migrants reported the boat to be carrying some 160 people, including Senegalese and Gambian nationals. The death toll was confirmed by the local gendarmerie.
AFP
World News
Migrant
Boat
Mauritania
Next
Russia massing 100,000 troops near east Ukraine stronghold: Zelensky
White House says Trump not happy with Russia strike on Ukraine, to make statement later
Previous
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
