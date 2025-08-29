Migrant boat capsizes off Mauritania, killing at least 49: Officials

29-08-2025 | 05:29
Migrant boat capsizes off Mauritania, killing at least 49: Officials
Migrant boat capsizes off Mauritania, killing at least 49: Officials

A boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Mauritania earlier this week, killing at least 49 people, with around 100 reported missing, officials told AFP Friday.

"One of our patrols was able to rescue 17 (people). So far, 49 bodies have been recovered and buried, and the search is continuing," a senior coastguard official told AFP, adding that migrants reported the boat to be carrying some 160 people, including Senegalese and Gambian nationals. The death toll was confirmed by the local gendarmerie.

AFP

World News

Migrant

Boat

Mauritania

