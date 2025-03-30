Pentagon chief confident Japan will make 'correct determination' on defense

30-03-2025 | 03:32
Pentagon chief confident Japan will make &#39;correct determination&#39; on defense
Pentagon chief confident Japan will make 'correct determination' on defense

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Sunday he was confident that Japan would make the "correct determination" of its military capabilities amid expectations that Washington wants Tokyo to increase spending.

Hegseth, currently visiting Japan, said he did not talk about specific numbers about defense spending, but "we're confident that Japan will make the correct determination of what capabilities are needed inside our alliance to make sure we are standing shoulder to shoulder."

