Russia destroys 93 Ukrainian drones

02-04-2025 | 01:59
Russia destroys 93 Ukrainian drones
0min
Russia destroys 93 Ukrainian drones

Two Russian state news agencies reported on Wednesday that Russian air defense units destroyed 93 Ukrainian drones overnight.

TASS and RIA Novosti said that 87 of the drones were shot down over the Kursk region, which borders Ukraine.

Reuters

