Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to deepen his country's strategic partnership with Indonesia in a Sunday call with President Prabowo Subianto, China's official Xinhua News Agency reported.



Xi told Prabowo the bilateral partnership had strategic significance and impact globally, as the two exchanged congratulations over the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties, Xinhua said.



Beijing is trying to persuade other nations to hew to a standard line against U.S. import tariffs announced by President Donald Trump.



Reuters